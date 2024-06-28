Fact Check: Trump’s poll numbers

Atlanta (AP) — Former President Donald Trump frequently says his poll numbers are higher than ever.
In reality, he has incredibly steady favorability ratings, for better or worse. For example, AP-NORC polls conducted after his recent felony conviction in New York for falsifying business documents found that overall opinions of Trump barely budged after the conviction.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
