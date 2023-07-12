Breaking: Watch Live | CNN presidential debate in Atlanta
Politics

FAA places temporary flight restrictions in parts of Atlanta

By
1 hour ago

The Federal Aviation Administration has put in place temporary flight restrictions in parts of the Atlanta area, citing “VIP movement” as the reason.

The temporary flight restrictions are in effect from 1:45 p.m. Thursday until 1:45 a.m. Friday.

These restrictions mean no pilots may operate an aircraft in those areas, except for those specially authorized. The FAA issues such restrictions for a variety of reasons, including presidential trips, other VIP movements, natural disasters, and emergency situations.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system

Credit: TNS

Georgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judge

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
The Latest
Biden-Harris watch party attendees question debate rules
10m ago
The Trump-Biden debate kicks off with question on economy
12m ago
How the AJC is covering the debate
24m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more