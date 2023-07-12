FAA places temporary flight restrictions in parts of Atlanta

The Federal Aviation Administration has put in place temporary flight restrictions in parts of the Atlanta area, citing “VIP movement” as the reason.

The temporary flight restrictions are in effect from 1:45 p.m. Thursday until 1:45 a.m. Friday.

These restrictions mean no pilots may operate an aircraft in those areas, except for those specially authorized. The FAA issues such restrictions for a variety of reasons, including presidential trips, other VIP movements, natural disasters, and emergency situations.