BreakingNews
Georgia prisoner denied clemency; execution set for Wednesday
Politics

ELECTION 2024 | Track election results for March 19 primaries

Surfside Commission candidate Jerold Blumstein campaigns during the Presidential primary and local election in Miami-Dade County at Surfside Town Hall on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 in Surfside, Fla.(David Santiago /Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Surfside Commission candidate Jerold Blumstein campaigns during the Presidential primary and local election in Miami-Dade County at Surfside Town Hall on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 in Surfside, Fla.(David Santiago /Miami Herald via AP)

Choose Democratic or Republican results, then tap on any of the highlighted state maps to see votes by candidate, with expanded option to view results by county.

Presidential primaries or caucuses are happening Tuesday in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio.

Updates will be provided on this page throughout the night, beginning after the polls close in each of the states.

Delegate Count Chart: click or tap here to see how many pledged delegates each candidate has received so far this election cycle.

ExploreKey dates for the 2024 presidential election
Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Slitz

What Fani Willis ruling says about judge, road ahead for Fulton DA

Credit: Courtesy photo

Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure
53m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta pilot sentenced for being over alcohol limit before flight

Credit: File Photo

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Republicans look for answers after Rivian pauses deal

Credit: File Photo

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Republicans look for answers after Rivian pauses deal

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill transferred to community confinement
The Latest

Credit: Mark Niesse

Bill seeks to bolster Georgia voter registration challenge law
57m ago
Georgia Senate, House go all in on property tax cut bills
1h ago
LISTEN: Georgia Republicans look for answers after Rivian pauses deal
Featured

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meghan Trainor bought a full-page ad to thank T-Pain for new single
Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains
If you don’t get Georgia pre-K slot in district lottery, here’s what to do