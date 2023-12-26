Key dates for the 2024 presidential election

We are only a few days away from the new year, which means we are getting even closer to the next presidential election. Here are answers to some questions you may have about the upcoming election process in 2024:
What primaries and caucuses are occurring at the beginning of the year?
January
- Jan. 15: Iowa Republican Caucus
- Jan. 23: New Hampshire Primary
February
- Saturday, Feb. 3: South Carolina Democratic Primary
- Tuesday, Feb. 6: Nevada Primary
- Thursday, Feb. 8: Nevada Republican Caucus; Virgin Islands Republican Caucus
- Saturday, Feb. 24: South Carolina Republican Primary
March:
- Saturday, March 2: Idaho Republican Caucus; Missouri Republican Caucus
- Monday, March 4: North Dakota Republican Caucus
- Tuesday, March 5 ( Super Tuesday ): Primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah (Democratic Primary), Vermont, Virginia.
- Also on March 5: American Samoa Democratic Caucus; Iowa Democratic Caucus; Utah Republican Caucus;
- Tuesday, March 12: Georgia Primary, plus primaries in Mississippi, N. Mariana Islands (Democratic Primary) and Washington. Also Hawaii Republican Caucus
- Sunday, March 17: Puerto Rico Democratic Primary
- Tuesday, March 19: Arizona Primary; Florida Primary; Illinois Primary; Kansas Primary; Ohio Primary
- Saturday, March 23: Louisiana Primary; Missouri Democratic Primary
When and where are the 2024 Democratic and Republican National Conventions?
The Democratic National Convention will be taking place in Chicago at the United Center from Aug. 19 to 22. Atlanta had been among the bidders to host the DNC in 2024.
The Republican National Convention is going to be held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 15 to 18.
When is election day?
The official election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. A runoff if needed would be Dec. 3.
The 2024 primary election for state and local offices in metro Atlanta and Georgia will May 21, 2024, according to the Georgia Secretary of State. Find information for Georgia voters.
