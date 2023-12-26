Key dates for the 2024 presidential election

February

Saturday, Feb. 3: South Carolina Democratic Primary

Tuesday, Feb. 6: Nevada Primary

Thursday, Feb. 8: Nevada Republican Caucus; Virgin Islands Republican Caucus

Saturday, Feb. 24: South Carolina Republican Primary

March:

Saturday, March 2: Idaho Republican Caucus; Missouri Republican Caucus

Monday, March 4: North Dakota Republican Caucus

Tuesday, March 5 ( Super Tuesday ): Primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah (Democratic Primary), Vermont, Virginia.

Tuesday, March 12: Georgia Primary , plus primaries in Mississippi, N. Mariana Islands (Democratic Primary) and Washington. Also Hawaii Republican Caucus

Tuesday, March 19: Arizona Primary; Florida Primary; Illinois Primary; Kansas Primary; Ohio Primary

Saturday, March 23: Louisiana Primary; Missouri Democratic Primary

When and where are the 2024 Democratic and Republican National Conventions?

The Democratic National Convention will be taking place in Chicago at the United Center from Aug. 19 to 22. Atlanta had been among the bidders to host the DNC in 2024.

The Republican National Convention is going to be held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 15 to 18.

When is election day?

The official election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. A runoff if needed would be Dec. 3.

The 2024 primary election for state and local offices in metro Atlanta and Georgia will May 21, 2024, according to the Georgia Secretary of State. Find information for Georgia voters.