House wins over skeptics, passes Senate version of ‘big, beautiful bill’

Georgia’s delegation split strictly along party lines with all nine Republicans in support of the bill and all five Democrats against.

Clyde, R-Athens, was among the group of Republican lawmakers who withheld their support throughout Wednesday and into the early hours of Thursday, refusing to participate in procedural votes and making it difficult for the legislation to advance to a final vote.

Clyde, a gun shop owner, had been angered by the Senate parliamentarian’s decision to strike language he had inserted into the package removing federal regulations for silencers and certain types of firearms. He lobbied to have that language restored, but House leaders resisted, not wanting the bill to bounce back to the Senate for another vote.

But a visit to the White House “to discuss this critical matter directly with President Trump” led to his change of heart, Clyde wrote in a lengthy post on X.

“I look forward to working with him and his Administration to further restore our 2A rights,” he wrote. “Stay tuned.”

Clyde and other members of the House Freedom Caucus were also unhappy that the Senate bill gave businesses more time to take advantage of clean energy tax credits and grew the national deficit by roughly $1 trillion more than the version passed by the House in May.

But he said he decided to support the legislation Thursday “because I support fulfilling President Trump’s America First agenda and the promises we made to the country. I look forward to President Trump signing the One Big Beautiful Bill into law so we can deliver a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America.”

The bill would extend the tax cuts passed during Trump’s first term in office and create new exemptions or tax cuts for tipped employees and senior citizens, fulfilling promises leading into his second term. There is also increased funding for immigration enforcement.

That new spending is offset by reductions in how much the federal government will spend in the future on Medicaid, food assistance programs and health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

By passing the bill Thursday, the House is meeting Trump’s deadline of getting the bill passed by both chambers ahead of the July Fourth holiday. He is likely to sign the legislation into law next week.

Democrats believe the bill will have devastating political impacts for Republicans leading into the 2026 midterms, given how unpopular it is among American voters. The party’s leader in the House, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, spoke for nearly nine hours ahead of the final vote, setting a record for a House floor speech.

He railed against the provisions and highlighted what he said would be its negative impacts in districts represented by vulnerable House members. He ended his speech by referencing the memory of late Georgia Congressman John Lewis, whom Jeffries said left Democrats a blueprint for remaining hopeful and optimistic in the face of political headwinds.

“Standing on the shoulders of John Lewis, that’s our struggle,” he said. “Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get into good trouble, necessary trouble.”

How members of Georgia’s U.S. House delegation voted on the Senate version of the reconciliation bill, H.R. 1

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

“No”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta