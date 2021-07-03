BREAKING: First lady Jill Biden plans Georgia visit next week

The White House announced that first lady Jill Biden will travel to Georgia and Florida on Thursday.
No other details were immediately available in the Saturday announcement.
She accompanied President Joe Biden on his visit to Georgia in April that marked his first 100 days in office.
- Please return to AJC.com for updates on this breaking story.
