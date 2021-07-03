ajc logo
BREAKING: First lady Jill Biden plans Georgia visit next week

Jill Biden speaks at a rally for her husband and then-presidential Democratic nominee Joe Biden and vice president nominee Kamala Harris in downtown Decatur, Monday, October 12, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Jill Biden speaks at a rally for her husband and then-presidential Democratic nominee Joe Biden and vice president nominee Kamala Harris in downtown Decatur, Monday, October 12, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Politics
By AJC staff reports
25 minutes ago

The White House announced that first lady Jill Biden will travel to Georgia and Florida on Thursday.

No other details were immediately available in the Saturday announcement.

She accompanied President Joe Biden on his visit to Georgia in April that marked his first 100 days in office.

