Live updates: Biden to visit Plains, Gwinnett today in Georgia swing

President Joe Biden is traveling to Georgia on Thursday to commemorate his first 100 days in office in a state that where U.S. Senate runoff victories put his expansive legislative agenda in reach.
The Democrat is first headed to Plains to meet with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn before headlining a 5:45 p.m. drive-in rally at the Infinite Energy Arena in Gwinnett.
The visit to Georgia is his second as president and the fourth since he narrowly won Georgia in November, making him the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992.
It comes on the heels of his first address to a joint session of Congress, which he used to outline a $1.8 trillion social spending plan to expand family leave, health care programs and preschool and college education through increased taxes on the wealthiest Americans.
It’s the third in a trio of ambitious proposals that amount to roughly $6 trillion in spending and vastly expand the scope of government – a package he couldn’t have pursued without the victories of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, which erased Republican control of the U.S. Senate.