Biden tells Georgia crowd, “Freedom is on the ballot this November”

Three years after he won Georgia by about 12,000 votes, President Joe Biden told an enthusiastic crowd at his Atlanta rally Saturday, “You’re the reason we’re going to win.”

Biden made Georgia the second stop on a multi-state campaign swing to kick off his general election campaign against former President Donald Trump. With Georgia crucial to another victory, he noted that Trump was also in the state today, but campaigning in north Georgia with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

”You can tell a lot about a person by who he keeps company with,” Biden said.

The president focused on themes sure to be part of his speech until November, including voting rights, abortion rights and safeguarding American democracy.

”Freedom is on the ballot this November,” he said.”

He warned that returning Trump to the White House would reverse years of Democratic gains and allow Republicans to push more tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations, as well as restrictions against abortion and even in vitro fertilization.

”I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land,” Biden promised.

After rattling off a list of achievements, he said Georgia’s Democrats had helped him make a reality, like appointing Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, growing jobs, and bringing the inflation rate down from close to 10% to about 3%.

At one point, Biden was interrupted by a single protestor chanting, “Free, free Palestine!” Security quickly led the protestor out as the crowd shouted, “Four more years!”

Biden took several moments before speaking again once the crowd had settled down some, “I don’t resent his passion. There’s a lot of Palestinians who have been unfairly victimized.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden take the stage in Georgia. “Did y’all see Joe the other night? He was on fire, wasn’t he?” pic.twitter.com/UqdrPnB2G3 — Patricia Murphy (@MurphyAJC) March 9, 2024

Just days after a well received State of the Union address, Biden was loose and relaxed. He ad-libbed jokes about his age and added a familiar “folks!” throughout his remarks.

”I believe in this country,” he finished. “And I believe there is nothing we can’t do.”