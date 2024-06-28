Politics

Biden makes appearance at downtown watch party

By
1 hour ago

To the excitement of hundreds who watched the debate at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta during a Biden-Harris watch party, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made an appearance to thank their supporters.

In a brief address, Biden assured the crowd of his success.

”Over the next couple days, they’re going to be out there fact checking (Trump),” he said. “I can’t think of one thing he said that was true.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden went to the Hyatt Regency in downtown after the debate.

Credit: Merrill Hart

Credit: Merrill Hart

Biden exited the ballroom shortly before midnight, after about 45 minutes of taking photos and meeting with audience members.

