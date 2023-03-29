Ban on outside election money passes Georgia General Assembly

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Democrats said the bill would lead to underfunded elections, longer lines and higher taxes if local governments lack enough money to accommodate high turnout.

“It just smells bad because it really looks like what we’re going to do is make elections more difficult to conduct in large, urban and, dare I say, Democratic counties,” said state Sen. Elena Parent, a Democrat from Atlanta whose district includes parts of DeKalb County. “What it seems like is that you want to force people to wait in line for four hours in hopes they don’t come back in Democratic counties.”

The Center for Tech and Civic Life gave $45 million to dozens of Georgia counties in 2020, with most of the cash going to Democratic-leaning counties while several Republican areas also received grants. It paid for items including equipment to process mail ballots, protective gear for election workers, election staffing, absentee ballot postage costs and voter outreach.

The bill would permit DeKalb to keep the $2 million it received, which was previously allowed under Georgia law.

But any county government official who accepts future outside money could face felony charges punishable by at least a year in prison and a $10,000 fine. The donation to DeKalb will help fund its election operating budget and upgrade office facilities, according to the county’s grant application.

Conservative organizations praised the bill after its passage.

“Private election funding puts public confidence in election administration at risk, particularly when that funding comes from ideologically motivated groups,” said Jason Snead, executive director for Honest Elections Project Action.

Voting rights groups said Kemp should veto the bill.

“We strongly condemn the passage of this bill and remain fervently opposed to any and all legislation that seeks to criminalize election workers for trying to do their jobs,” said Cianti Stewart-Reid, executive director for Fair Fight Action.

The voting overhaul the General Assembly passed two years ago also limited nonprofit contributions but didn’t shut them off entirely. The law, Senate Bill 202, prohibited direct contributions to county election offices while still allowing county governments to solicit grants on their behalf.

This year’s legislation would close that loophole. If Kemp signs the bill into law, contributions will still be allowed to the state government, which could then distribute funding among counties.