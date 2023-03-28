Ban on outside ‘Zuckerbucks’ elections funding clears Georgia House

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

The Center for Tech and Civic Life previously gave $45 million to Georgia counties in the 2020 election year. Most of the money went to Democratic-leaning counties with big cities, but several Republican areas also received grants.

Republican supporters of the bill said elections should be funded only by public taxpayer money.

“We should not be seeing partisan outside interests funneling money into counties for one party or another,” said state Rep. Houston Gaines, a Republican from Athens. “It’s commonsense to make sure we’re banning outside money in our public elections.”

Defenders of nonprofit donations say they were essential for election operations since they started during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money paid for items including equipment to process mail ballots, protective gear for election workers, elections staffing, absentee ballot postage costs and voter outreach.

Georgia’s voting law passed two years ago limited nonprofit contributions but didn’t shut them off entirely. The law, Senate Bill 202, prohibited direct contributions to county election offices while still allowing county governments to solicit grants on their behalf.

This year’s legislation would close that loophole. If the bill becomes law, contributions would still be allowed to the state government, which could then distribute funding among counties.

Before the House vote, the Rules Committee amended the bill so that it’s no longer backdated to Jan. 1, a provision that would have required DeKalb to return its $2 million grant. A retroactive law could have been challenged in court since it was legal for DeKalb to receive the money at the time.

The law would go into effect when Kemp signs it.