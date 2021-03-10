Georgia to allow 55+ and ‘high-risk’ residents to get coronavirus vaccine

The expanded pool will cover categories that account for 92% of all Georgia’s death due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kemp said.

Bolstered by an influx of new coronavirus vaccine supply, the state has rapidly boosted the pool of those eligible for doses in a race to inoculate as many Georgians as possible before new, more contagious COVID-19 variants take hold.

This past Monday, teachers, school staffers, day care workers, adults with intellectual disabilities and parents of children with “complex medical conditions” were allowed to receive the vaccine. And Georgians who are 65 and older, health care workers and first responders were already eligible.

As Georgia receives an influx of coronavirus vaccine supply, health officials are pushing to improve an inoculation rate that the CDC ranks as worst in the nation. The governor has pointed to figures that show more than 60% of seniors have received at least one dose, higher than the national average.

The state is preparing on Wednesday to open five new mass-vaccination sites in Bartow, Chatham, Muscogee, Ware and Washington counties to bolster Georgia’s public health infrastructure. That’s in addition to existing centers in metro Atlanta, Albany, Macon and Habersham County in northeast Georgia.

People can register for the vaccines here.

The White House also announced plans to soon administer 42,000 doses a week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. The site, which is expected to be up and running in the next two weeks, will operate seven days a week for an eight-week period.

The scramble to vaccinate as many Georgians as possible comes as scientists worry about a variant from South Africa that may spread more easily and affect how well vaccines work. The state confirmed its first case of the variant last week after someone in Henry County came down with the disease.

Georgia and other states expect an increase of shipments of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose. Kemp said last week that vaccine would be prioritized for teachers.

___

Among the conditions in the high-risk category

Asthma

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes

Hypertension

Heart conditions

Immunocompromised state

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions

Overweight and obesity

Pulmonary fibrosis

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia