COVID-19 vaccine in metro Atlanta: Everything you need to know

These are a new type of vaccine. Many other kinds of vaccines use a weakened or inactivated virus. These mRNA vaccines don’t use the virus that causes COVID-19. Instead, these give cells instructions to make a harmless protein piece to trigger an immune system response.

There are several additional vaccines still in various phases of being tested. You can find more information on the two approved vaccines and the other candidates at the CDC.

How can I get the vaccine?

If you are in one of the groups currently approved, you can try the state vaccine locator service to find a site near you. All sites require an appointment; there are no walk-in vaccines available in Georgia at this time.

In addition, several grocery/pharmacy chains are offering the vaccine:

How can I find out more about COVID-19 vaccines in metro Atlanta?

There are a number of official resources that you should rely on. Each county has a dedicated resource to help keep its residents updated on local COVID restrictions and vaccination efforts:

In addition, the state has a central site for vaccine information at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine. Georgia residents can also contact DPH at (888) 357-0169 with questions - but the hotline is only for questions, you can not make an appointment to get a vaccine at that number.

If you want more information about the vaccine, the approval process and potential side effects, please visit the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine page.

How bad is the pandemic in metro Atlanta right now?

Please follow the AJC’s COVID-19 Dashboard for the latest information on the number of cases, deaths and testing across Georgia. The dashboard is updated daily with the latest information from the state.