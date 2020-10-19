AJC Community Conversation: Making your vote count

Editor Kevin Riley will be joined by a panel of journalists and state and local voting experts, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The panel will also include AJC journalists Mark Niesse, Maya T. Prabhu and Ben Brasch. They will answer questions for voters about Georgia’s new voting machines, election integrity, the candidates on the ballot and more.

Join the conversation at 5 p.m. Thursday on the AJC’s Facebook page and YouTube account. You’re invited to ask questions as we prepare for this important election.