AJC Community Conversation: Making your vote count

Find answers to your questions about voting in Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 22. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will host a Community Conversation called “How to make your vote count.”
Editor Kevin Riley will be joined by a panel of journalists and state and local voting experts, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The panel will also include AJC journalists Mark Niesse, Maya T. Prabhu and Ben Brasch. They will answer questions for voters about Georgia’s new voting machines, election integrity, the candidates on the ballot and more.
Join the conversation at 5 p.m. Thursday on the AJC’s Facebook page and YouTube account. You’re invited to ask questions as we prepare for this important election.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pressing area leaders for vital information to keep you informed — and get answers to make life better. This virtual event is part of an ongoing series.
Upcoming events
On Thursday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m., the AJC’s Mark Niesse hosts a discussion and answers questions about what to expect on election night.
This event will be live and available for later replay on the AJC’s Facebook page and YouTube account.
