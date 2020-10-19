X

AJC Community Conversation: Making your vote count

Voters arrive for early voting at the Peach County Courthouse in Fort Valley on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Politics | 1 hour ago
By AJC Staff
Join the live discussion with our journalists, and state and local voting experts on Thursday Oct. 22

Find answers to your questions about voting in Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 22. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will host a Community Conversation called “How to make your vote count.”

Editor Kevin Riley will be joined by a panel of journalists and state and local voting experts, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The panel will also include AJC journalists Mark Niesse, Maya T. Prabhu and Ben Brasch. They will answer questions for voters about Georgia’s new voting machines, election integrity, the candidates on the ballot and more.

Join the conversation at 5 p.m. Thursday on the AJC’s Facebook page and YouTube account. You’re invited to ask questions as we prepare for this important election.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pressing area leaders for vital information to keep you informed — and get answers to make life better. This virtual event is part of an ongoing series.

ExploreAJC Voter Guide for the Georgia Election
ExploreAnswers to questions about voting in Georgia this year

Upcoming events

On Thursday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m., the AJC’s Mark Niesse hosts a discussion and answers questions about what to expect on election night.

This event will be live and available for later replay on the AJC’s Facebook page and YouTube account.

ExploreHow the AJC can help you follow the 2020 election in Georgia

Video links to previous events and AJC election-related podcasts

AJC Podcast: Analyzing results of recent poll of Georgia voters

AJC Podcast: Recapping a busy week in Georgia politics (Oct. 6)

ExplorePolitically Georgia: Podcasts from the AJC about Georgia elections and politics

Election 2020: Battleground Georgia

What you need to know about the AJC Poll and key political races

What you need to know about absentee voting in Georgia

As early voting begins, tips for voters

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.