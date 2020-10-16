X

Podcast: Tips for voting in Georgia for the 2020 election

10/15/2020 - Atlanta, Georgia - Fulton County residents wait to cast their ballots at State Farm Arena during the fourth day of early voting in Georgia, Thursday, October 15, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A recap of the first week of early voting and tips for casting your ballot

Georgia has seen record numbers in absentee and early voting, which began on Monday. In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC reporter Mark Niesse discusses the first week of early voting and provides tips for people planning to vote early, absentee or in person on Election Day.

