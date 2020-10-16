Podcast: Tips for voting in Georgia for the 2020 election

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify
Georgia has seen record numbers in absentee and early voting, which began on Monday. In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC reporter Mark Niesse discusses the first week of early voting and provides tips for people planning to vote early, absentee or in person on Election Day.
