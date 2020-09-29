How to follow the 2020 election in Georgia

Read: From how to vote by mail and find an absentee ballot drop box to what candidates say about the issues to the latest legal wrangling over voting issues, the AJC has important information and the latest news. Every morning political reporters publish The Morning Jolt newsletter to subscribers' email inboxes. The Jolt is an in-depth guide to the politics of Georgia — in metro Atlanta and throughout the state — curated by political insider Jim Galloway. The AJC regularly polls Georgia voters about their thoughts on political candidates, officials and issues. See what voters have said through the years in our poll archive. Get the latest election forecasts for the nation and Georgia. The AJC is also available in ePaper, and iOS and Android apps.

Discuss: AJC reporters are planning a series of live chats to discuss and answer questions on everything from early voting to what to expect on election night. The first live chat is scheduled for Oct. 1 and will focus on how to vote absentee. Follow AJC Georgia Politics on Facebook and Twitter.