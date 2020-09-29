X

How to follow the 2020 election in Georgia

August 11, 2020 Atlanta: Stickers await voters on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Park Tavern located at 500 10th St NE in Atlanta. A heated race for Fulton County district attorney saw a light turnout at the polls on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Incumbent Paul Howard faces his former chief deputy, Fani Willis, in a closely watched contest to become the countyÕs top prosecutor. Election officials said they learned lessons from the June 9 primary to avoid the kind of extreme lines that some voters encountered last time. Poll workers have been retrained. Technicians were on hand at every voting location in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. Voting machines were delivered well in advance of election day. Still, some voters experienced problems and long waits at the polls. Nearly 377,000 Georgians already voted in advance of election day, most of them casting absentee ballots. About 60% of early votes were absentee; the rest were cast in person during three weeks of early voting. With so many voters using absentee ballots, election results might be slow to come in Tuesday night. Absentee ballots will be counted if theyÕre received by county election officials before 7 p.m., but each ballot has to be fed through a scanner to be counted, a process that can take days. Election officials say itÕs normal for absentee vote-counting to take some time. But that means close races might not be settled on election night. The winners of TuesdayÕs runoffs will advance to the general election in November, when turnout is expected to break records and exceed 5 million voters. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia Politics | 12 minutes ago

Get the latest news about the 2020 election on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Georgia Politics page.

Read: From how to vote by mail and find an absentee ballot drop box to what candidates say about the issues to the latest legal wrangling over voting issues, the AJC has important information and the latest news. Every morning political reporters publish The Morning Jolt newsletter to subscribers' email inboxes. The Jolt is an in-depth guide to the politics of Georgia — in metro Atlanta and throughout the state — curated by political insider Jim Galloway. The AJC regularly polls Georgia voters about their thoughts on political candidates, officials and issues. See what voters have said through the years in our poll archive. Get the latest election forecasts for the nation and Georgia. The AJC is also available in ePaper, and iOS and Android apps.

Discuss: AJC reporters are planning a series of live chats to discuss and answer questions on everything from early voting to what to expect on election night. The first live chat is scheduled for Oct. 1 and will focus on how to vote absentee. Follow AJC Georgia Politics on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen: AJC political reporters talk about the top issues every week on the Politically Georgia podcast.

