Ex-Wade law partner testifies he doesn’t know when relationship with Fulton DA began

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s former law partner testified repeatedly Tuesday that he didn’t know when Wade’s romantic relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis began, frustrating defense attorneys in Fulton County’s election interference case who hoped he would help prove the prosecutors lied under oath.

Terrence Bradley said that he was “speculating” when he texted with defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant and said Willis and Wade had begun dating before the DA hired him as special prosecutor.

Bradley faced a barrage of questions from seven defense lawyers who took turns tying to poke holes in his story. On the stand for about two hours, Bradley wiped sweat from his face and asked for a glass of water.

Steve Sadow, former President Donald Trump’s attorney, subjected Bradley to a particularly withering line of questioning.

Sadow showed Bradley text messages sent to him from Merchant before she filed the motion to disqualify Willis.

In one, she asked if Willis’ and Wade’s romantic relationship began before Wade was appointed special prosecutor in November 2021.

“Absolutely,” Bradley texted.

Unprompted, Bradley then added in the text, “It started when she left the DA’s office and was a judge in South Fulton.”

That would have been before Wade was hired and contrary to what Willis and Wade testified at a hearing on Feb. 15 – that their romantic relationship began in early 2022.

Sadow asked Bradley why he texted that the relationship started when he said it did.

”That’s speculation on my part,” Bradley answered.

“Why would you speculate?” Sadow asked.

”I have no answer for that,” Bradley said.

Sadow then told Bradley that he was now saying he is speculating “because you do in fact know when it started. ... That’s the true explanation because you don’t want to admit it in court.”

Prosecutor Adam Abbate then objected, forcing Sadow to move on.

Bradley said that he did not no have personal knowledge of trips Wade and Willis took together. And he said he did not recall some text messages that appeared to contradict his testimony.

Bradley testified during a hearing on a motion on whether Willis, Wade and the entire DA’s staff should be disqualified from prosecuting the Fulton County election interference case.

He had said earlier this month that what he knew about Wade and Willis was protected by attorney-client privilege. Bradley had been Wade’s divorce lawyer. But in a private hearing on Monday, Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said at least some of what Bradley knew was not protected by privilege and scheduled today’s hearing.

