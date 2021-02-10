Fulton’s DA opens criminal investigation into Trump attempt to overturn Georgia’s election

Calling it a “matter of high priority,” Willis said the next Fulton County grand jury is set to convene in March and that “this office will begin requesting grand jury subpoenas as necessary at that time.” She said investigators have no “reason to believe that any Georgia official is a target of this investigation.”

The Jan. 2 call with Raffensperger factors directly into the second impeachment trial of Trump that began this week in the U.S. Senate. House impeachment managers allege that Trump’s attempts to undermine the vote in Georgia showed his willingness to incite an insurrection, resulting in a mob attacking the U.S. Capitol days later.

Trump’s call to Raffensperger was just one part of his efforts to undo his narrow election defeat in Georgia, which Democrats captured in a White House vote for the first time since 1992.

He repeatedly urged Kemp to call a special session to overturn his defeat, pressed then-U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to block the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s victory in Congress and urged a state investigator to find fraud during a count of absentee ballots. He also trumpeted state legislators who demanded Kemp take more action to overturn the results.

Kemp and Raffensperger, along with other top state officials, repeatedly pushed back on Trump’s attempts and said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Courts at every level have dismissed challenges by Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the election results.

Separately, Raffensperger’s office opened an investigation Monday into Trump’s call. The investigation was prompted by a complaint from George Washington University law professor John Banzhaf III, according to a case initiation document.

While it was not surprising that Carr, Kemp and Raffensperger received the notices on Wednesday, the decision to send the letter to Duncan raised eyebrows.

An official with knowledge of the investigation said he was included because of his role as the president of the state Senate, which held committee hearings in December that featured Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani promoting falsehoods and conspiracy theories.

The testimony drew a sharp rebuke from Raffensperger’s office and was not endorsed by Duncan, who repeatedly pushed back on Trump’s claims of a “rigged” election and urged Republicans to move on from his falsehoods.

The call to Raffensperger, first reported by The Washington Post and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, quickly yielded sharp fallout on the campaign trail and came days before the Democratic sweep of the state’s Jan. 5 runoffs that flipped control of the U.S Senate.

At the time, legal experts said Trump could potentially be prosecuted under Georgia law that bans the solicitation of election fraud by urging Raffensperger to “find” votes to sway the outcome of the race. Anthony Kreis, a constitutional law professor at Georgia State University, said Trump “wanted to use his position of influence and authority to alter official election results.”

Kreis said more recent evidence that Trump was threatening Kemp and other state officials for “failing to do his bidding” could also shape the investigation.

“The Fulton County investigation will place the phone call into a larger context to suss out Trump’s intent, which I think has generally shown that Trump knew or should have known what the truth was — but that he continued to ply undue pressure on Georgia officials anyway,” Kreis said.

Watchdog groups who had urged Willis to seek criminal charges applauded her decision on Wednesday.

“Trump’s conduct violates not only the law, but the foundation on which our democracy is built,” said Noah Bookbinder of the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “He may have been able to evade facing criminal charges as president, but he is no longer president.”