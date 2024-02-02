BREAKING: Fulton DA Fani Willis confirms relationship with Trump prosecutor

“Defendants do not point to any action taken by the District Attorney or any of her staff that has been outside the character of an officer of the law specially charged to oversee either the special purpose grand jury’s investigation or the prosecution of these Defendants,” she wrote.

Willis’ highly-anticipated response was requested by Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has scheduled a hearing on February 15 to address bombshell allegations by defendant Michael Roman. Roman has alleged that Willis, through her relationship with Wade, has a financial interest in the case that should result in her and her office’s disqualification from the case — and for the felony charges against him to be dropped. Trump and codefendant Bob Cheeley have authored similar filings.

Willis’ motion says the evidence and facts “unequivocally” demonstrate that: the DA has no financial conflict of interest that constitutes a basis for disqualification of herself or her office; the attacks on Willis are “factually inaccurate, unsupported and malicious; and that Willis has made no public statements that warrant disqualification or judicial inquiry.”

“(T)he motions attempt to cobble together entirely unremarkable circumstances of Special Prosecutor Wade’s appointment with completely irrelevant allegations about his personal family life into a manufactured conflict of interest on the part of the District Attorney,” the filing said. “The effort must fail.”

The document also states that Willis and Wade had been friends since 2019 but were not in a romantic relationship before or when he was hired to lead the Trump case in November 2021.

“In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship,” Wade said in his affidavit.

