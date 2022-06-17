5 Georgia takeaways from the House Jan. 6 committee

Witnesses testified that plan had no basis in the U.S. Constitution or federal law. Even some of Trump’s own advisers knew the plan was illegal, but he pursued it anyway.

Trump had plenty of help in Georgia. The state Republican Party provided an “alternative” slate of electors who would vote for Trump. And a core group of Republican lawmakers tried to convene a special session of the General Assembly to overturn Biden’s victory.

The committee still wants to talk to U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk: Last month the House committee asked the Cassville Republican for information about a tour of the Capitol complex he led on Jan. 5, 2021. The committee has been investigating allegations that some Republicans led “reconnaissance” tours for people who planned to storm the Capitol the next day.

Loudermilk declined to meet with the committee, saying he had simply joined a tour with constituents who played no role in the attack. On Monday, a Capitol Police investigation concluded Loudermilk did nothing wrong.

On Wednesday the committee released video footage showing a man touring the Capitol complex with Loudermilk. In a letter to Loudermilk, the committee said the man took photos of staircases, hallways and security checkpoints. It said the same man was seen on video outside the Capitol the next day, making threats against congressional Democrats.

The committee renewed its request to speak with Loudermilk about the tour. Loudermilk says the committee is using the footage to mislead the public and turn people against him.

Pak testifies: Byung “BJay” Pak, the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, told the committee in public what he had already told Senate investigators in private testimony: that the State Farm Arena video that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called a “smoking gun” for voting fraud showed nothing improper.

“The FBI interviewed the individuals that are depicted in the videos — reportedly they were double- (and) triple-counting ballots — and determined that nothing irregular happened in the counting and the allegations made by Mr. Giuliani were false,” Pak testified.

Investigators with the Georgia secretary of state’s office reached the same conclusion.

More Georgians to testify: Georgia has been in the spotlight in committee hearings. In addition to Pak, Caroline Edwards, the first police officer to be injured during the Jan. 6 attack, has testified. She’s an Atlanta native and a University of Georgia graduate.

At least two more Georgians are expected to testify in upcoming hearings: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his top deputy, Gabe Sterling. Raffensperger gained national attention for resisting Trump’s request to “find” the 11,780 votes Trump needed to defeat Biden in Georgia.

Staff writer Tia Mitchell contributed to this article.