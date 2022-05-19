Jan. 6 Committee requests info from Loudermilk regarding Jan. 5 tour

BreakingNews
Georgia Dept. of Education appoints adviser to help fix DeKalb schools
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

The U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol says it has evidence that Georgia U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk led visitors on a tour of the building the day before, and it wants him to talk about it.

The committee announced Thursday that it sent a letter to Loudermilk, a Cassville Republican, asking him to voluntarily come in for an interview next week.

“Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession, we believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021,” the letter states.

The letter is signed by Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson and Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s chair and vice chair, respectively.

Loudermilk’s spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article will be updated.

About the Author

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

