Multiple advisers told Trump election fraud allegations in Georgia were false

Monday’s hearing was the latest evidence that events in Georgia will be featured prominently as the committee makes its case that Trump is responsible for the Jan. 6 attack. More hearings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, and among those expected to testify are Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his top deputy, Gabe Sterling.

In videotaped testimony Monday, Barr said he resigned partially because he had grown tired of Trump’s election disinformation. Barr noted that allegations in the movie “2000 Mules,” which claimed that surveillance video of Georgia voters showed them dropping off multiple ballots, were investigated by the state’s top law enforcement agency.

“The GBI was unimpressed with that, and I was totally unimpressed with it,” Barr said.

He said he was particularly disturbed by Trump and his allies’ persistent and false allegations that Dominion Voting Systems machines used in Georgia and other states allowed for fraudulent results.

The allegations were “made in such a sensational way that they obviously were influencing a lot of people, members of the public, that there was systemic corruption in the system and that their votes didn’t count and that these machines controlled by somebody else were actually determining it, which was complete nonsense,” Barr said. “And it was being laid out there, and I told them that it was crazy stuff and they were wasting their time that and it was doing grave, grave disservice to the country.”

The day after Barr had that conversation with Trump, the president released a video rehashing some of the very same claims, the committee noted.

Another Trump attorney, Alex Cannon, also said he reviewed allegations regarding Dominion machines and said he told Trump aide Peter Navarro the election was secure. Navarro responded by accusing Cannon of being an “agent of the deep state,” language used by adherents to the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.

It was their last conversation, Cannon said.

The committee ended its hearing by showing video of people at “stop the steal” rallies on Jan. 6 or outside the Capitol that day repeating false claims of election fraud.