Video shows man on Jan. 5 tour with Loudermilk was outside Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday released photos from a Capitol complex tour led by Rep. Barry Loudermilk the day before the attack. The committee says people on the tour photographed areas not typically of interest to tourists, including hallways, staircases and security checkpoints.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot says a man shown on footage outside the Capitol during the insurrection was also on a tour hosted by Georgia U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk the day prior.

The revelation comes after Loudermilk released a letter from Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger on Tuesday that appeared to clear him of any suspicion related to the Jan. 5, 2021, tour. In response, the committee has now repeated its request that he voluntarily agree to an interview about the group he escorted.

The committee in its letter to Loudermilk on Wednesday also provided more details about the group. Some of the individuals in that group attended a “stop the steal” rally near the White House on Jan. 6, wrote Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat.

“According to video recordings from that day obtained by the Select Committee, the individual who appeared to photograph a staircase in the Longworth House Office Building filmed a companion with a flagpole appearing to have a sharpened end who spoke to the camera saying, ‘It’s for a certain person,’ while making an aggressive jabbing motion,” the letter said. “Later, these individuals joined the unpermitted march from the Ellipse to the U.S. Capitol.”

Loudermilk’s office said it is reviewing the letter and pointed out that the committee released it publicly instead of sending it to him individually.

The existence of the video evidence was first reported by Punchbowl News, and Loudermilk’s office released a statement to that outlet at the time saying the committee’s assertion that he conducted a “reconnaissance tour” was false and that he welcomed the release of any video evidence.

The Wednesday letter says that surveillance footage the committee reviewed shows Loudermilk, a Cassville Republican, leading a group of about 10 people on a tour of the Capitol complex on Jan. 5. The group walked through three buildings that contain the offices of House members, and Loudermilk’s guests also stopped at a tunnel leading to the main Capitol building. Despite the complex being closed to the public at the time, the group walked around for several hours.

“Individuals on the tour photographed and recorded areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists, including hallways, staircases, and security checkpoints,” the letter said.

The next day, surveillance footage showed the man who had filmed the video during the tour shouting “detailed and disturbing threats” about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - all of them Democrats.

“For example,” the letter said, “as the individual filmed the march to the Capitol, he said, ‘There’s no escape Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler. We’re coming for you.’”

Staff writer David Wickert contributed to this article.

