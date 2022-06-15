Video shows man on Jan. 5 tour with Loudermilk was outside Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

The existence of the video evidence was first reported by Punchbowl News, and Loudermilk’s office released a statement to that outlet at the time saying the committee’s assertion that he conducted a “reconnaissance tour” was false and that he welcomed the release of any video evidence.

The Wednesday letter says that surveillance footage the committee reviewed shows Loudermilk, a Cassville Republican, leading a group of about 10 people on a tour of the Capitol complex on Jan. 5. The group walked through three buildings that contain the offices of House members, and Loudermilk’s guests also stopped at a tunnel leading to the main Capitol building. Despite the complex being closed to the public at the time, the group walked around for several hours.

“Individuals on the tour photographed and recorded areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists, including hallways, staircases, and security checkpoints,” the letter said.

The next day, surveillance footage showed the man who had filmed the video during the tour shouting “detailed and disturbing threats” about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - all of them Democrats.

“For example,” the letter said, “as the individual filmed the march to the Capitol, he said, ‘There’s no escape Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler. We’re coming for you.’”

Staff writer David Wickert contributed to this article.