January 6 committee to hear from Raffensperger

Raffensperger is not the only Georgian who may get a starring role in the hearings, which begin on Thursday.

Former Atlanta-based U.S. attorney Byung “BJay” Pak told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’s also open to testifying publicly at one of the committee hearings.

He confirmed that the panel has reached out to his attorney and that discussions are ongoing, confirming a report by the New York Times.

Pak has already spoken privately with members of Congress investigating the root causes of the Capitol attack.

He resigned abruptly in January 2021 after Trump became frustrated that federal investigators in Georgia had found no evidence of significant election fraud. Trump demanded Pak’s ouster, and he resigned.

Raffensperger, who recently secured his party’s nomination for a second term, is also at the center of a different investigation being helmed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

He testified for almost five hours last week before a Fulton special grand jury investigating the actions of Trump and his allies in Georgia following the 2020 elections.

Pak’s resignation is also of interest to Willis, the Democrat previously confirmed.