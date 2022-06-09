BreakingNews
date 2022-06-09

January 6 committee to hear from Raffensperger
January 6 committee to hear from Raffensperger

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reacts to members of the media as he enters the Fulton County Courthouse to testify to a grand jury involving the probe into whether former President Donald Trump and others tried to improperly overturn the 2020 election Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reacts to members of the media as he enters the Fulton County Courthouse to testify to a grand jury involving the probe into whether former President Donald Trump and others tried to improperly overturn the 2020 election Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
BJay Pak also in talks to testify before House panel

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is slated to testify this month before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Republican is expected to be a witness before the panel in the weeks ahead, likely the week of June 20, as part of its public hearings that are designed to shed new light on the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record.

A spokesperson for the committee did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Raffensperger became nationally known for his refusal to overturn Georgia’s election results following the 2020 elections in the face of substantial pressure from former President Donald Trump and his allies.

“Mr. President, the challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong,” Raffensperger told Trump during an infamous leaked call on Jan. 2, 2021, during which the president cajoled him to “find” 11,780 votes to reverse Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Georgia.

Raffensperger is not the only Georgian who may get a starring role in the hearings, which begin on Thursday.

Former Atlanta-based U.S. attorney Byung “BJay” Pak told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’s also open to testifying publicly at one of the committee hearings.

He confirmed that the panel has reached out to his attorney and that discussions are ongoing, confirming a report by the New York Times.

Pak has already spoken privately with members of Congress investigating the root causes of the Capitol attack.

He resigned abruptly in January 2021 after Trump became frustrated that federal investigators in Georgia had found no evidence of significant election fraud. Trump demanded Pak’s ouster, and he resigned.

Raffensperger, who recently secured his party’s nomination for a second term, is also at the center of a different investigation being helmed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

He testified for almost five hours last week before a Fulton special grand jury investigating the actions of Trump and his allies in Georgia following the 2020 elections.

Pak’s resignation is also of interest to Willis, the Democrat previously confirmed.

