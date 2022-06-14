BreakingNews
Businesses evacuated after report of man with gun near North Point Mall
ajc logo
X

Capitol Police: Loudermilk did nothing improper regarding Jan. 5 tour

U.S. Capitol Police have determined that U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, did nothing wrong concerning a tour for constituents on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Credit: U.S. House of Representatives.

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Capitol Police have determined that U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, did nothing wrong concerning a tour for constituents on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Credit: U.S. House of Representatives.

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police have determined that Georgia U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk did nothing wrong when he joined a group of constituents touring the Capitol complex on Jan. 5, 2021.

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger signed a letter outlining his agency’s review of security footage from that day after conducting an investigation requested by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, the ranking Republican member of the House Administration Committee. Davis’ request was filed after the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot asked Loudermilk for information about the tour.

The two congressmen both criticized the committee’s request. Loudermilk has called the committee’s investigation a “political circus,” and he faulted the panel’s members for releasing its letter to the public before he had received it.

He and Davis both said the tour in question was innocent. Manger’s letter appears to confirm that.

“There is no evidence that Representative Loudermilk entered the U.S. Capitol with this group on January 5, 2021,” he wrote. “We train our officers on being alert for people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance, and we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious.”

A spokesman for the Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to a request for reaction to Manger’s letter.

In its original request to Loudermilk on May 19, the committee asked that the Republican from Cassville voluntarily agree to a meeting to discuss the tour and its participants.

Loudermilk’s office said Tuesday that he never responded to the committee’s request because he never received a copy directly. But at the time it was released, he said the tour in question was aboveboard.

“A constituent family with young children meeting with their Member of Congress in the House Office Buildings is not a suspicious group or ‘reconnaissance tour,’ ” he and Davis wrote in a joint response.

Manger’s letter said that review of the surveillance footage showed a group of 12 people entering the House building where Loudermilk’s office is located. Eventually the group grew to 15 people, and a congressional staffer met them at the entrance and walked with them toward Loudermilk’s suite.

The cameras later caught Loudermilk with the group visiting an exhibit located in an adjacent office building. Loudermilk then left the tour and it continued on in the adjacent building, the letter said. At no time did the group enter the tunnel area that would have led to them to the main Capitol building.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks
Multiple advisers told Trump election fraud allegations in Georgia were false22h ago
Juneteenth to show Sandy Springs’ growing diversity, organizers say
6h ago
Inside City Hall: Digging deep, yet again, into Atlanta’s pocketbook
Recent vandalism, threats over police training center may be linked, officials say
21h ago
Recent vandalism, threats over police training center may be linked, officials say
21h ago
Ozzie Albies leaves Monday’s Braves game with fractured left foot
13h ago
The Latest
‘Tomorrow is his last day’: Trump wanted Pak gone when he did not confirm voting fraud
21h ago
Multiple advisers told Trump election fraud allegations in Georgia were false
22h ago
Democrats vie for chance at Georgia chief elections job in runoff
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top