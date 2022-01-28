Investigators subpoena fake Georgia presidential ‘electors’

Alternative slates of presidential electors in Georgia and other states played a key role in Trump’s failed plans to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to reject Biden’s victory when Congress convened to ratify the election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

Even as the 16 official presidential electors met at the Georgia Capitol to cast their votes for Biden on Dec. 14, an alternative slate of Republican electors met and voted for Trump. They later submitted documents to state and federal authorities claiming that Trump had won Georgia.

Legal experts told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week that the Trump electors may have violated numerous state and federal laws against false statements, forgery, racketeering and election fraud.

The fake electors are already facing intense legal scrutiny. The Justice Department said this week that prosecutors are reviewing the false Electoral College documents to determine whether the electors committed crimes. And the Georgians could face an investigation from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating Trump’s attempt to reverse his defeat.

Willis, who hasn’t commented on the possible expansion of the inquiry, recently won approval for a special grand jury with broad powers to subpoena witnesses and compel the production of documents and information.

The congressional committee issued subpoenas to some of the alternative electors from seven states Biden won: Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In each state, an alternative slate of electors met to cast their votes for Trump.

Staff writer Tia Mitchell contributed to this article.