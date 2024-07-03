AJC president and publisher: ‘Vibe of the Peachtree is really special’

AJC Peachtree Road Race

In 2010, Andrew Morse ran his first marathon and contemplated quitting running altogether. Now, he’s hooked.
AJC president and publisher Andrew Morse takes part in the Knoxville Marathon. Courtesy of Andrew Morse

Credit: Courtesy Andrew Morse

Credit: Courtesy Andrew Morse

It was supposed to be a one-time thing. Back in 2010, Andrew Morse limped across the finish line at the New York City Marathon, exhausted but also in a state of elation. Through the physical pain and mental euphoria, he told himself that he would never do it again. He was wrong.

“As it turned out, that was just the beginning,” said Morse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s president and publisher. “Since then, running has become an important part of my life.”

To quote the Oscar-winning classic, “Forrest Gump,” in the past 14 years, Morse sure has been “a running fool,” completing marathons, triathlons and several Half Ironman events. He earned his official Ironman title when he completed a full race in 2019. His most recent long distance haul was a 50-mile ultramarathon.

On July 4, Morse will take part in his second Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. Last year, he and his son, Holden, crossed the line together. So, what drives an experienced long-distance runner to jog over 6 miles through the streets of Atlanta’s Midtown and Buckhead neighborhoods? We asked.

AJC publisher and president Andrew Morse and his son, Holden, cross the finish line at the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race. Courtesy of Andrew Morse

Credit: Courtesy Andrew Morse

Credit: Courtesy Andrew Morse

Q: You’re marathon runner and ironman competitor, was that always the goal or was there a gradual progression to taking in those bigger races?

A: After I ran a few marathons, I decided to mix it up, and started training for triathlons. I raced several Half Ironman events and finished a full Ironman in Mt. Tremblant, Canada, in 2019. Then, looking for a new challenge, I started training for my first 50-mile ultramarathon. I just finished my most recent ultramarathon, the Bonneville Salt Flats 50-miler, in Utah. I never planned to keep running farther, it just happened that way.

Q: You’ve taken part in the Peachtree Road Race before and run in other cities. What stands out about the Peachtree when comparing it to other big city races?

A: The crowds. There is just so much energy at the Peachtree. Last year was my first year, and I was blown away by the passion of the spectators along the course. The vibe of the Peachtree is really special.

Q: As an experienced runner, what is the most challenging part of the race?

A: The course is a lot hillier than I expected. Cardiac Hill is a pretty tough slog. The heat and humidity are also a factor.

Q: What is your favorite part of the race?

A: I love the community of the race. It’s an event that really brings the city together. The runners, the spectators, the red, white and blue on the 4th of July. It’s not really a race — it’s more of a 10k block party.

Q: Why should a first timer run the Peachtree?

A: Why not?

