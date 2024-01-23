Opinion: Georgia, let’s do bipartisan work and expand Medicaid

Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

I am a member of the Georgia House of Representatives. But outside of that, I am a practicing physician in metro Atlanta. And in both jobs, my responsibility is to solve complex problems and to deal in the currency of data and facts.

Here are the facts about the state of healthcare in Georgia.

Those are the facts. But now here is what I believe.

I think it’s clear that both parties prioritize increasing healthcare access as a key goal this legislative session.

I think my colleagues in the state legislature are good, moral people who, above all, want to serve and protect those we’ve been elected to represent.

I think we are bigger than partisanship and ideology.

I think that views can evolve and we can learn from the past and change.

And I think good people on both sides of the aisle should be given the grace to change their minds, and tailor solutions for this state that get as close to doing the most good possible for the greatest number of people as we can.

Earlier this month, I chaired a committee hearing at the state Capitol to evaluate Georgia’s healthcare coverage options, with a focus on full Medicaid expansion under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act. We were able to secure a superb lineup of expert speakers, who each were able to give a bipartisan, practical, fiscally prudent, morally urgent argument to avail ourselves of the healthcare coverage options right at our fingertips.

This was testimony from hospital leaders and business owners, from clinicians and patients and health policy experts around the state, all for whom the idea of Medicaid expansion has long ceased to feel like a partisan choice. It’s simply the clearest, the most established, clearly ethical choice.

Or as more than one speaker put it, “It’s a no-brainer.”

All we have to do is say yes.

The Georgia General Assembly, in all its wisdom, could put aside its division this year and choose to make a transformational change to healthcare access in Georgia. And I can think of no better way to restore our voters’ faith in the power and role of their government.

State. Rep. Michelle Au, M.D., M.P.H., D-Johns Creek, represents the 50th House District.