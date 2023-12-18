Georgia ranked among worst in nation for kicking kids off Medicaid

Georgia is disenrolling children from Medicaid in greater numbers than most other states, many of whom may actually be eligible for coverage, according to information released Monday by the U.S. Department of Human Services.
Federal officials called for Georgia and eight other states to take action to ensure children are not being dropped by mistake. They offered tips such as extending the time parents are given to file paperwork. And for Georgia, they suggested the state expand its Medicaid rules to cover teens who no longer qualify when they turn 19.
In the first six months after Georgia began updating up its Medicaid rolls this March, the state dropped 149,000 children from the health insurance program, according to the data. Federal officials believe many of the children still qualify for the coverage, but were dropped in error — most often due to paperwork errors.
Medicaid is the government insurance program for the poor. As of this spring, 2.8 million Georgians got their insurance from Medicaid, about one-quarter of the state’s population.
During the pandemic emergency, renewal requirements were suspended and anyone who qualified for Medicaid was allowed to stay on without filing annual paperwork. With the pandemic emergency now over, all states are working to re-evaluate enrollees to make sure everyone is still eligible. Some states are doing that better than others.
“State choices matter,” U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a call with reporters.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution report documented a broken customer service system facing Georgia parents who learn that their families need to reapply.
To navigate that bureaucracy, people have just 45 days from the date their case is opened for evaluation to the date the decision takes effect.
The AJC has reached out to state officials for comment and will post more details here soon.
