Georgia ranked among worst in nation for kicking kids off Medicaid

Georgia is disenrolling children from Medicaid in greater numbers than most other states, many of whom may actually be eligible for coverage, according to information released Monday by the U.S. Department of Human Services.

Federal officials called for Georgia and eight other states to take action to ensure children are not being dropped by mistake. They offered tips such as extending the time parents are given to file paperwork. And for Georgia, they suggested the state expand its Medicaid rules to cover teens who no longer qualify when they turn 19.

In the first six months after Georgia began updating up its Medicaid rolls this March, the state dropped 149,000 children from the health insurance program, according to the data. Federal officials believe many of the children still qualify for the coverage, but were dropped in error — most often due to paperwork errors.