You aren’t one-dimensional. Neither are we.

Late in the conversation, an audience member asked about the role the news media plays in our society and how we can withstand pressures ranging from the threats posed by AI, to challenges to our business model, to a polarized audience.

For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the answer isn’t complicated. We can continue to invest in original reporting and world-class journalism and to place the truth and the facts above all else. And we can continue to publish a wide range of opinions and perspectives to help our subscribers formulate their own views and perhaps challenge their own way of thinking.

Every month, when I write this letter, we receive several hundred responses. Many of them focus on politics. Some of you tell us (often in pretty colorful language) that you believe our reporting reflects a left-leaning world view, while others argue (just as colorfully) we are beholden to the right. I’ve responded to many of you this way: We have no agenda, other than the facts. If you are looking for a news outlet that represents a particular ideology, the AJC is not for you.

More than a week ago, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee heard arguments calling for the removal of District Attorney Fani Willis from the election impropriety case against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants. The calls for Willis to be disqualified stem, in part, from allegations she had an affair with a subordinate, compromising her office in the process.

The AJC provided subscribers with live, up-to-the-minute updates of the proceedings in the courtroom, as well as context about the hearing, profiles of the key players and a timeline of the allegations against the district attorney. Over the last week, we have published opinion pieces in defense of Fani Willis and others calling for her removal, including an op-ed by former Georgia Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

We also produced a comprehensive new episode of the Breakdown podcast devoted to the proceedings and an exclusive edition of our “Trump 19″ newsletter.

Early voting for Georgia’s presidential primaries is underway, and next month voters will head to the polls. The last time Georgians cast votes for the president of the United States, the validity of the results was called into question by the loser of the election. Just as we did in 2020, the AJC will ensure voters have access to a factual, transparent and unbiased account of the election.

Our Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide and our Georgia by the numbers index are two new resources that will provide voters of this state and people across the country with critical information they need to make informed decisions at the polls.

***

While we are focused on covering the 2024 presidential election, we understand that our subscribers aren’t one-dimensional. The power of a digital subscription means we can deliver value to you across many different touchpoints in your lives.

In the past month, the AJC Business team has produced essential reports, ranging from plans to revitalize downtown Atlanta ahead of the World Cup, to the expansion of the nation’s third largest port in Savannah, to major news regarding some of Atlanta’s most prominent companies, including Delta, UPS and Norfolk Southern. Expanded business coverage remains a top priority for us, because we know it is a top priority for you.

Our teams also captured the excitement as Usher turned the Super Bowl halftime show into a celebration of Atlanta. The AJC covered the artist’s star-turn from start to finish, culminating in a comprehensive interview with the AJC’s DeAsia Paige. We’re committed to telling the stories of the most important and the most interesting characters in our city. Usher checks both boxes.

We have also added some new faces to our lineup since last month. For the fanatical foodies, we are thrilled to welcome renowned chef Virginia Willis as an AJC contributor. Her column “Good and Good for You” will run every other Wednesday on AJC.com and in the Food & Dining section of Sunday’s newspaper.

For those who are turning to AJC Politics, we have added several new contributors to our roster, including former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former Democratic U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux and former Fulton County Commissioner John Eaves. We will be adding more experienced political voices on both sides of the aisle to our opinion pages.

One final note this month. In my last letter, I told you about our Greater Atlanta campaign, an expression of our mission and our commitment to the city. I hope you have seen our billboards around town, and I also wanted to share a video that brings our story to life. For those reading this in Sunday’s newspaper, I hope you will go to AJC.com/greateratl to check it out.

Thank you for your continued support. We are all in this together, as we work for the Greater Atlanta.

Keep Going,

Andrew Morse