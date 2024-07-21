Breaking: Joe Biden withdraws from race for president, endorses Harris as replacement
Trump: Biden ‘not fit to serve’

Former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden Sunday soon after his successor announced he would not seek re-election.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!” Trump said on his social media site, Truth Social. “He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.

“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists,” Trump wrote. “We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

On Sunday Biden announced he will not seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic presidential nominee. The move came after weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats after a debate with Trump revived questions about Biden’s age and ability to serve as president.

Trump’s political action committee, Make American Great Again, was quick to criticize Harris on Sunday.

“Kamala Harris has lied for years now about Joe Biden’s mental condition and America suffered for it,” said Alex Pfeiffer, spokesman for MAGA Inc.

