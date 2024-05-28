News

Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war roil US campuses ahead of graduations

3 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colleges around the country implored pro-Palestinian student protesters to clear out tent encampments with rising levels of urgency Monday as classes wrap up for the semester and campuses prepare for graduation ceremonies.

Students and others have been sparing over the Israel-Hamas war and its mounting death toll. Many students are demanding their universities cut financial ties with Israel.

Protests were still active at a number of campuses.

Pro-Palestinian protesters link arms around campers as police show up to their encampment on Washington University's campus, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in St. Louis, Mo. Dozens were arrested during the protest. (Christine Tannous/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

