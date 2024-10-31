I am a first-generation American and the first Muslim and South Asian woman elected to the Georgia State Senate, and my story is Gwinnett County’s story: I grew up right here in America’s fourth-most diverse county to working-class immigrant parents. Gwinnett’s diversity is the reason my Jamaican American husband and I are raising our newborn son here.

Our neighbors care about the same issues we do: reproductive rights, support for working mothers, better health care access. That’s Vice President Kamala Harris’ “opportunity economy.” For some, it might be a difficult decision to make, though to protect our families and our future, we all must use our voices and our votes to make sure Harris is elected on Nov. 5. Even if you have reservations about Harris, as many Muslims do, every alternative will bring consequences that are far worse.