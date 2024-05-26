YANCEY, Claire



Claire Johnson Yancey passed away on May 6, 2024, at the age of 101. She was born May 1, 1923 in Charlotte, NC to Iva Terrell Johnson and John Dennis Johnson. She grew up in Atlanta, graduated from Washington Seminary, and attended Agnes Scott College. In 1941, she married B. Earle Yancey, Jr. and they shared 64 wonderful years together raising their family of five children. Her husband predeceased her in 2005. She was also predeceased by her son, Jon Harris Yancey; her brother, John Dennis Johnson, Jr.; and her sister, Ellender J. Jones. She is survived by four children, B. Earle Yancey, III, (Lynne), Claire Y. Benedict (S. Bryan), Denise Y. Proffitt (Jim), and Lula Jack Y. Bredeman (Steve); and by six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and two nieces, who all loved her dearly. She was grateful for her full life, loving family, and all her many blessings. Her gratitude showed in many ways, especially in the love and kindness she spread to everyone she met. She was a longtime member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for almost 50 years. A family service of remembrance and celebration of her life was held on May 10, 2024. She will be greatly missed.





