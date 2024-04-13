SAFFO, Eunice
Ms. Eunice E. Saffo transitioned into rest on April 9, 2024. Services will be announced later by William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Atlanta Chapel, 923 McDaniel St., SW, Atlanta, GA 30310, 404-963-5634, www.wgmurrayandson.com.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
William Gayleano Murray & Sons Funeral Home
923 McDaniel Street, SW
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://www.wgmurrayandson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks