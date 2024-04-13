Obituaries

Saffo, Eunice

1 hour ago

SAFFO, Eunice

Ms. Eunice E. Saffo transitioned into rest on April 9, 2024. Services will be announced later by William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Atlanta Chapel, 923 McDaniel St., SW, Atlanta, GA 30310, 404-963-5634, www.wgmurrayandson.com.

Funeral Home Information

William Gayleano Murray & Sons Funeral Home

923 McDaniel Street, SW

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://www.wgmurrayandson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

