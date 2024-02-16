Merkle, Joan

MERKLE (Gunning), Joan



Joan Gunning Merkle, 94, of Atlanta, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024.



Jo-un (her father's pronunciation of her name) was born in Covington, Kentucky, on October 23, 1929, to George and Gladys Gunning, the middle child of seven! When she was two, the family moved to the West End neighborhood of Atlanta, after her father was transferred to Atlanta with the Southern Railroad. After a short time in West End, her family moved to 17 Demorest Avenue and thus began her 84-year relationship with The Cathedral of Christ the King. She graduated from Christ the King Elementary in 1943, and Christ the King High School in 1947. She later taught Math and PE at both schools. She graduated from Ursuline College in New Orleans, LA in 1952, and received a B.S. in Physical Education and a minor in Math, Cum Laude.



Joan married the love of her life, Augustus J. (Gus) Merkle, III, on June 18, 1955, at the Cathedral of Christ the King. Gus pre-deceased her in June of 1990, after 35 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Louise Merkle; her parents, George Joseph and Gladys Leach Gunning; siblings and in-laws, Patricia Gunning Reese, William J. Reese, Marie Claire Gunning O'Leary, Daniel J. O'Leary, George Joseph "Tim" Gunning, Jr., Barbara Gunning Johansen, Frederick A. Johansen, Sr., Gretchen House Gunning, John Thomas Gunning, Sr.; nephew, William Dewell Reese; and niece, Lynn Gunning.



Joan is survived by her sister, Sr. Maureen Gunning of the Order of Maryknoll Sisters; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her children, Helen Patricia (Nell) Merkle, Mary Merkle Mahaffey (Todd), Ann Merkle O'Leary (Peter), Elizabeth Merkle (Beth) Swantek (Marvin), Augustus John "Gus" Merkle, IV; grandchildren, Marie Claire O'Leary Smith (Mitchell), John Mark Swantek, Erin O'Leary Whitlock (Ethan), Lawrence Todd Mahaffey, Jr., Augustus Joseph O'Leary, Ann Julia Swantek Christian (Darren); and great-grandchildren, Everly Brooks Whitlock, Miller Elliott Whitlock, Madelyn Hope Christian and Booker O'Leary Smith.



She was a devout Catholic and fierce defender of the unborn. Joan and Gus raised six children in the Catholic faith in her beloved parish, the Cathedral of Christ the King. Her numerous church activities included working in the office of the School of Religion, Eucharistic Ministry and Sacristan. She was a substitute teacher while her children were in school, girls basketball coach and Girl Scout leader. After Gus died, she opened her home to seminarians who needed a home while studying.



Joan was fiercely competitive and captained her ALTA and USTA tennis teams at her "club" Bitsy Grant until her 84th year, when her passion transferred to playing and winning (most of the time) bridge. In her spare time, she loved doing AJC crossword puzzles and The Jumble. One of her favorite reading materials was the daily obituaries.



Thank you, Momma for showing us how to be happy, healthy and holy!



Vespers will be at 6:45 PM, with the Rosary following on Sunday, February 18, at The Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 19, at 10 AM, also at the Cathedral of Christ the King. A reception will follow in Kenny Hall. Interment following the reception at Arlington Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: NAMI Georgia, 4120 Presidential Pkwy., Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30340, Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116.





