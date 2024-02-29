LATSON (McNeil), Joyce



December 16, 1946 -



February 17, 2024



Joyce Elaine McNeil was born on December 16, 1946 to Mrs. Francine Stephel McNeil and Mr. Matthew McNeil in Tampa, Florida. She was the third child of a family of six girls born to the McNeils. Joyce attended local schools and graduated from Middleton High School in Tampa in 1964. She graduated from Florida A and M University in Tallahassee and she earned a Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Chicago. In 1995 she married Donald C. Latson. Joyce retired from public service in 2002 after serving for 17 years as Chief Deputy to the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Hillsborough County, Florida. After retiring, Joyce and her husband moved to Stone Mountain, Georgia where they have resided for the past 20 plus years. Joyce was a stalwart Christian, a devoted wife, loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her loving husband, Colonel Donald C. Latson; daughter, Amber D. Boglin; son, DeMarcus E. Latson (Elizabeth); daughter, Kaffie "Kitty" Latson; granddaughters, Dasia, Lyric, Kaffie Maylea, Ayanna, and Harmony; and grandsons, Israel, David, and Mark; sisters, Pamela M. Heglar and Stephanie Burrell; brothers-in-law, Lewis Latson (Joann), Therone Latson, Jerry Latson (Lexie), Robert Latson (Velma) and Dennis Latson (Miquel); and a host of nieces, nephews and "adopted" children.



Services for Mrs. Latson are as follows: Friday, March 1, 2024, the wake will be held at Gregory Levitt & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA from 6 to 8 PM. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 2 PM at New Life Church, 3592 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034. Additionally, interment will be held on March 22 at 11 AM at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to her ministry, Women Helping Women, Inc, at: www.womenhelpingwomenatl.org.



Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034.



