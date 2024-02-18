GREGG (Broussard), Catherine Marie



Catherine Marie Broussard Gregg passed away peacefully in San Diego, CA, on December 27, 2023, with her family by her side.



Born in Georgia on October 13, 1951, Catherine grew up in College Park, GA. She was an accomplished pianist and was accepted to attend the prestigious Julliard School in New York. However, she had a competing desire to be an engineer, and decided to attend Georgia Tech University in Atlanta, GA, where she graduated in 1973 with a Bachelors Degree in Industrial Engineering.



In 1976, Catherine married the love of her life, L.T. Gregg. Catherine and L.T. resided in Atlanta and loved to travel around the world together, exploring such places as South Africa, Turkey, Europe and many others.



Catherine had a long and rewarding career in telecommunications with AT&T and Lucent Technologies just as high speed fiber was coming to widespread use. Catherine was responsible for the successful establishment of many international trans-oceanic fiber projects, and was also instrumental in the re-establishment of telecommunications to the island of Kauai after the devastating Hurricane Iniki in 1992.



After her husband L.T. passed away, Catherine moved to the San Diego area to be close to her four sons, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, whom she adored. She enjoyed her Rancho Bernardo home and loved to watch her Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during college football season. Catherine is survived by her sons, Davis Gregg, Thomas Gregg, Robert Gregg, and Richard Gregg; her brothers, Gordon Broussard and Douglas Broussard; and her sister, Diana Broussard McChesney.



