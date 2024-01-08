ELLIS (SAMMONS), Billie Jean







Billie Jean Sammons Ellis, age 89, of Duluth, Georgia, peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.



Funeral Services for Billie Jean will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Johns Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Shaun King and Rev. David White officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.



She was born on January 10, 1934, in Atlanta, GA, to the late parents Dessie Mae Smith Sammons and William Whitfield Sammons; also preceding Billie Jean in death was her beloved husband of 69 years, James "Jim" Wesley Ellis Jr; cherished sons, James "Jimmy" Edward Ellis and William Gregory Ellis.



Billie Jean worked for Georgia Tech for 17 remarkable years. After retiring from her illustrious career, Billie Jean's entrepreneurial spirit thrived as she used her retirement money to start Jim Ellis Automotive, along with her late husband, James "Jim" Wesley Ellis Jr. Together, they built an automotive empire that became synonymous with quality and customer service.



Away from the business world, Billie Jean found solace in the game of tennis, where she honed her skills and enjoyed friendly competition. She was an active member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, where she formed lasting friendships and shared her love for the sport.



Billie Jean's faith was an essential part of her life, and she was a dedicated member of the Johns Creek Baptist Church. Her unwavering devotion to her spiritual community brought her solace and joy throughout her life.



Traveling was one of Billie Jean's greatest joys, as she explored destinations far and wide. Beach home in Vero and exotic locations such as Africa, China, and Australia held a special place in her heart. These adventures allowed her to create cherished memories with loved ones, embracing the beauty and diversity of the world. Billie Jean loved shopping, she was a professional at it and truly believed in finding the best "discounts" and if it was, she would buy multiples of those items.



Billie Jean's family was the center of her universe, her pride and joy. Her legacy lives on through her cherished daughters, Karen Ellis Black and Kristi Ellis Cohron; beloved grandchildren, Stacey Ellis Hodges and husband, Gregory, Brooke Ellis Gatlin and husband, James, James Wesley Ellis III and wife, Monica, Taylor Elizabeth Cohron, Trey Ellis Cohron; Tara Keltner and husband, Jason, Sheyanne Navarro and husband, Scott, Caroline Cohron; daughter-in-law, Glynnell Ellis; sister, Patricia Johnson; great-grandchildren, Ivie Ellis Gatlin, Tyler Gregory Gatlin, Ellen Grace Hodges, Andrew Davis Hodges, Asher Jacob Ellis, James Ryland Ellis, Camden Grant Ellis; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and such dear and close friends.



Beyond her personal achievements, Billie Jean's philanthropic endeavors showcased her compassionate and caring nature. Through the Jim and Billie Ellis Foundation, she and her late husband donated over 50 million dollars to local organizations, leaving an indelible mark on the community. Her commitment to giving back inspired her children and the employees of Jim Ellis Automotive to carry forth their legacy of generosity.



Billie Jean will forever be remembered as a remarkable woman who lived life to the fullest. The "Ellis Matriarch" who put family above all joyfully and unconditionally. And to her family, she will be known in their hearts as the wittiest, most beautiful woman in the room.



In lieu of flowers, Billie Jean's specific requests were that contributions be made to Atlanta Mission,https://atlantamission.org/ways-to-give/ or Norcross Cooperative Ministries, https://www.ourncm.org, Eagle Ranch, https://eagleranch.org, and Annandale Village, https://annandale.org/donate/ in loving honor of "Billie Jean Ellis".



The family would like to contribute a gratitude of love and thankfulness for the care of Billie Jean to Wendy Agbemashior, Georgia Adun, Sarah "Boo" Johnnie, Ljeose "Josephine" Omorodion, Priscilla Adebayo, Primrose Lesego, and Selena Lintz Kora.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.





