Georgia Tech volleyball ousted from NCAA Tournament

No. 7-seed Georgia Tech volleyball (21-10) concluded its 2024 season after losing 3-1 to No. 2 Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Tamara Otene was a standout performer with a team-high 21 kills while Bianca Bertolino (17) and Liv Mogridge (12) recorded double-digit kills as well. Otene finished the season with 464 kills.

The Yellow Jackets advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the 11th time since 1994 and for the fifth consecutive season under coach Michelle Collier.