Seniors play life-size Hungry Hungry Hippos amid coronavirus self-quarantine

»Click here to get the new AJC Mobile App

The residents, who range in age from 80 and 102 years old, collected the balls with brooms and plastic baskets.

"The lifestyles team here at Bryn Celyn are always coming up with fun and exciting ways to keep the residents entertained," a representative for the facility told Today.com. "This activity really raised morale in the home and had all the relatives and team members laughing."

“BrynCelyn is a fantastic place and this is down to all the hard work and dedication of the fantastic team,” a staff member wrote on the center’s Facebook page, thanking commenters for positive feedback about the video. “I would like to thank each and everyone of you for all that you do everyday to make our residents happy and safe. There will be some tough times ahead, but I know with the team we have we will get through it together.”