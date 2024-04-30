Vinícius Júnior leads Real Madrid to 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in Champions League semifinal

MUNICH (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored twice for Real Madrid to draw 2-2 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.

The Brazil forward opened the scoring against the run of play in the 24th minute and equalized with a coolly taken penalty in the 83rd after Leroy Sané and Harry Kane had scored for Bayern.

Kane’s goal, another penalty, was the England forward’s 43rd goal in 43 games for Bayern this season.