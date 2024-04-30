Nation & World News

Vinícius Júnior leads Real Madrid to 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in Champions League semifinal

Vinícius Júnior has scored twice for Real Madrid to draw 2-2 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal on a penalty kick during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Christian Bruna)

By CIARÁN FAHEY – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

MUNICH (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored twice for Real Madrid to draw 2-2 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.

The Brazil forward opened the scoring against the run of play in the 24th minute and equalized with a coolly taken penalty in the 83rd after Leroy Sané and Harry Kane had scored for Bayern.

Kane’s goal, another penalty, was the England forward’s 43rd goal in 43 games for Bayern this season.

The second leg is in Madrid on May 8.

The winners of the two-leg tie will play either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in London on June 1.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

