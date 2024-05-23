Unknown bust of the architect who designed the Florence cathedral dome found after 700 years

Cavalcanti, Brunelleschi’s adopted son and heir, sculpted the life-like bust from a nearly solid block of clay, in early 1447, before completing the monument later that year, experts said.

Art historians Giancarlo Gentilini and Alfredo Bellandi identified the sculpture as a model by Andrea di Lazzaro Cavalcanti for the marble bust of Brunelleschi in the memorial monument in the Florence Cathedral.

Bellandi praised the work's “expressive naturalism of great intensity."

Experts say the terracotta model was likely stored in the sculptor's workshop for study for a period, and that the state of preservation indicates its significance was long preserved before it “later fell into oblivion.”

The Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore purchased the terracotta bust for 300,000 euros (around $324,000). It will be exhibited in the Museo dell’Opera del Duomo near the cathedral after restoration work on scratches and to remove a chalky residue and traces of paint.