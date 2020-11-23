Trump team making false argument about his 2016 transition

The day after her defeat in 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton conceded.

“Donald Trump is going to be our president,” she said. “We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.”

The next day, President Barack Obama, who had portrayed Trump as an existential threat to the nation, invited the president-elect to the White House and visited with him in the Oval Office. Obama’s aides offered help to Trump’s incoming staffers.

“My number one priority in the coming two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our president-elect is successful,” Obama said.

During his inaugural address, Trump thanked Obama and his wife, Michelle, “for their gracious aid throughout this transition” and called them “magnificent.”

Trump’s team is not wrong that his own transition was chaotic, but the disarray in many ways was of his own doing.

Trump fired the head of his transition, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and abandoned months of planning in favor of a Cabinet hiring process that at times resembled a reality show. His team ignored offers of help from the outgoing Obama administration.

That’s a far cry from the description issued by McEnany as pressure mounts for Trump to concede and for his administration to begin cooperating with Biden’s transition team. Among other things, Biden is being denied access to the presidential daily intelligence briefing and to detailed briefings on the vaccine distribution plan as COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. eclipse 255,000.