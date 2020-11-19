‘An attorney to dye for’ — Rudy’s leaking hair dye ignites social media

Hey @RudyGiuliani - pls call me for some free tips on stopping hair dye leaks. pic.twitter.com/ah1uZQ3n80 — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) November 19, 2020

As President-elect Joe Biden’s winning tally approaches a record 80 million votes, President Donald Trump’s attorneys announced Thursday their client’s reelection campaign “discovered a plan from a centralized place focused on big cities controlled by Democrats” to commit voter fraud in a number of states, including Georgia.

Rudy Giuliani's hair is dripping off of his head

During the news conference, Guiliani and other Trump attorneys announced the campaign will file “a major lawsuit” in Georgia on Friday, alleging voter fraud.

Biden has already set a record for the highest number of votes for a winning presidential candidate, while Trump has also notched a high-water mark of the most votes for a losing candidate.

With more than 155 million votes counted and California and New York still counting, turnout stands at 65% of all eligible voters, the highest since 1908, according to data from The Associated Press and the U.S. Elections Project.