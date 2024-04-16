Nation & World News

Travis Kelce named host of 'Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?' for Prime Video

Travis Kelce is bulking up his resume off the football field
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) waves after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The tight end is the host of a new game show called “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity” for Prime Video, the streamer confirmed Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By ALICIA RANCILIO – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Travis Kelce's NFL off-season with the Kansas City Chiefs has been a busy one.

The Super Bowl LVIII-winning tight end is the host of a new game show called “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?” for Prime Video, the streaming service confirmed Tuesday. Filming for the 20-episode season has already completed.

The premise is a twist on “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?", which debuted on Fox in 2007 and was hosted by Jeff Foxworthy. It also aired in syndication. John Cena hosted a 2019 revival for Nickelodeon.

In Kelce's show, an adult contestant will be given 11 elementary-level questions where they can ask a classroom of various celebrities for help answering. The final question is from the 6th grade curriculum and is worth $100,000. Only one celebrity is allowed to talk through the answer to the last question with the contestant.

Kelce, who is dating music superstar Taylor Swift, said in a statement he grew up watching game shows and is "excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons."

This isn't Kelce's first TV gig. He starred in his own 2016 dating competition show for E! called “Catching Kelce" and hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” last year.

Credit: AP

