The USDA is testing ground beef for bird flu. Experts are confident the meat supply is safe

A week ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed it found non-infectious remnants of the bird flu virus in pasteurized milk. The particles are inactive and pose no threat to consumers, experts said.

Scientists say there's no evidence to suggest people can get bird flu by consuming food that's been pasteurized or properly cooked.

The virus was first found in dairy cows this spring, and since then, H5N1 was detected in the lung tissue of a dairy cow culled and sent to slaughter.

So far, officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not seen signs that the virus is changing to be more transmissible to people. Two farmworkers have been infected with bird flu since the outbreak began.

___

AP Health Writer JoNel Aleccia contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.