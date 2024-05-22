Stenhouse fined $75,000 by NASCAR, Busch avoids penalty for post All-Star race fight

Stenhouse then stormed to his hauler, leaving his car to be towed to the pits.

He also foreshadowed that he'd be back after the race to confront Busch. The two did exchange brief words before Stenhouse, wearing shorts and t-shirt, landed a right hook on Busch and a melee broke out involving members of both teams. Stenhouse's father, who has no affiliation with the team, then went after Busch, throwing punches.

NASCAR on Wednesday also suspended Stenhouse mechanic Clint Myrick for eight races and engine tuner Keith Matthews for four races.

Stenhouse in the fight vowed to wreck Busch this Sunday during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Bring it,” Busch replied. “I suck as bad as you,” implying that both drivers are not having great seasons.

Neither driver has won a race this season. Busch is 13th in points standings and Stenhouse, a one-car team, is 26th.

Busch's car owner isn't taking that threat from Stenhouse lightly, however. Richard Childress vowed to fight Stenhouse himself if he goes near Busch's car at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest Cup Series race on the schedule, so there will be plenty of time for Busch and Stenhouse to meet up on the 1.5-mile track. NASCAR, no doubt, will be keeping an eye on the feuding drivers.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Credit: AP Credit: AP