Starbucks reports weaker-than-expected fiscal Q2 results as customer traffic slows

Starbucks on Tuesday reported weaker-than-expected sales in its fiscal second quarter as customer traffic dried up in many key markets.

The Seattle coffee giant said revenue for the January-March period dropped 2% to $8.6 billion. That was far short of analysts' forecast of $9.1 billion. It was the first time since the end of 2020 that the company saw a drop in quarterly revenue.

Starbucks said its same-store sales – or sales at stores open at least a year – dropped 4%. Wall Street had expected a 1% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet.