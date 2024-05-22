Nation & World News

'Sheer terror': Passengers describe turbulence-hit plane that plummeted and put 20 in intensive care

Passengers on the Singapore Airlines flight that plummeted after hitting severe turbulence have described the “sheer terror” of the aircraft shuddering, loose items flying and people wrenched so badly that 20 remain in intensive care
By NAPAT KONGSAWAD – Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Passengers on the Singapore Airlines flight that plummeted after hitting severe turbulence described the "sheer terror" of the aircraft shuddering, loose items flying and people wrenched so badly that 20 remained Wednesday in intensive care.

“I arrived back in the airport and I couldn’t stop vomiting. I couldn’t walk, it was pretty bad," said Josh Silverstone, 24, who was discharged from a hospital with a cut in his eye and a chipped tooth. He said it could have been “way worse.”

The British man said he was so scared that he bought in-flight internet access to message his mother: “I wasn’t trying to scare her, but I said ‘I love you.’”

It was still not clear what exactly caused the turbulence that sent the Boeing 777 carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members on a 6,000-foot (around 1,800-meter) descent in about three minutes. The flight from London to Singapore was diverted to Thailand. A British man died, possibly of a heart attack.

Aviation investigators arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday. Singapore Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board was sending technical advisors because the incident involved a Boeing plane.

Singapore Airlines said 131 passengers and 12 crew members from Flight SQ321 who were well enough to travel were picked up on a special flight and arrived early Wednesday at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Six crew members and 79 passengers stayed in Bangkok, where the majority remained in the hospital, said Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong.

Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, where most of the injured were taken, said the 20 people in intensive care include six Britons, six Malaysians, three Australians, two Singaporeans and one person each from Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Passenger Beverley Mayers, who was not injured, described the situation inside the plane as “sheer terror."

“The whole plane was shuddering ... great pieces were falling off and dropping on the floor, people getting hit in the head,” she told Australia’s TV Channel 9 on arrival at Sydney airport.

Thai officials withheld the name of the dead man, but British media identified him as Geoffrey Kitchen, 73, who was going on a six-week holiday with his wife. A Thai airport official said Kitchen might have had a heart attack, though that hadn’t been confirmed.

Newlyweds Ali and Ramiza Bukhari, who were flying back from their honeymoon, told reporters at Sydney Airport that they were relieved to be back home.

“It was a very, very traumatic experience," Ali Bukhari said.

Most people associate turbulence with heavy storms, but the most dangerous type is so-called clear air turbulence. Wind shear can occur in wispy cirrus clouds or even in clear air near thunderstorms, as differences in temperature and pressure create powerful currents of fast-moving air.

The U.S.-based Association of Flight Attendants said clear air turbulence is virtually undetectable with current technology. “One second, you’re cruising smoothly; the next, passengers, crew and unsecured carts or other items are being thrown around the cabin,” it said.

“Always follow crew instructions and wear your seatbelt whenever seated. It is a matter of life and death," it added.

——-

Associated Press writer Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft of Singapore Airlines, is parked after the SQ321 London-Singapore flight, that encountered severe turbulence, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, near Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The Singapore Airlines flight descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured, some severely. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Josh Silverstone, from Britain, who was injured during the flight of the Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER, talks to reporters at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, The Singapore Airlines flight descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured, some severely. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft of Singapore Airlines, front, is parked after the SQ321 London-Singapore flight, that encountered severe turbulence, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, near Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The Singapore Airlines flight descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured, some severely. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A passenger, on wheelchair, arrives from Bangkok at a Singapore airport Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Singapore Airlines said a relief plane flew into Singapore early Wednesday morning with most of the passengers who were on a flight that was battered by severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean and had to make an emergency landing in Bangkok after one man died and dozens of people were injured. (AP Photo)

Staff members from the British Embassy arrive at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, to visit passengers from Britain injured in the flight that hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean on Tuesday. The Singapore Airlines flight descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured, some severely. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Staff members from the British Embassy arrive at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, to visit passengers from Britain injured in the flight that hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean on Tuesday. The Singapore Airlines flight descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured, some severely. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A staff member, left, from British Embassy arrives at Samitivej Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. A Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean and descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured, some severely. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A passenger, with backpack at right, arrives from Bangkok at a Singapore airport Wednesday, May 22, 2024. A Singapore Airlines flight from London's Heathrow airport to Singapore was diverted and landed in stormy weather in Bangkok on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

A passenger, center, arrives from Bangkok at a Singapore airport Wednesday, May 22, 2024. A Singapore Airlines flight from London's Heathrow airport to Singapore was diverted and landed in stormy weather in Bangkok on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

A staff member from British Embassy arrives at Samitivej Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. A Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean and descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured, some severely. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Members of a rescue team discuss after a London-Singapore flight was diverted to Bangkok due to severe turbulence, in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The plane apparently plummeted for a number of minutes before it was diverted to Bangkok, where emergency crews rushed to help injured passengers amid stormy weather, Singapore Airlines said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Family members wait for passengers arrival from Bangkok at a Singapore airport Wednesday, May 22, 2024. A Singapore Airlines flight from London's Heathrow airport to Singapore was diverted and landed in stormy weather in Bangkok on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

A staff member, left, from the Malaysian Embassy arrives at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, to visit passengers from Malaysia injured in a Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean on Tuesday. The Singapore Airlines flight descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured, some severely. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

